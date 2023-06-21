Weapon wielding gang members fight on Mount Maunganui street

Eight people have been arrested following a fight between two different groups of weapon wielding gang members in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said police responded to reports of a fight on Maunganui Rd near the roundabout with Golf Rd and Hewlett’s Rd around 9:30am.

"Some of those involved carried weapons and several people dispersed upon police arrival.

"Police transported one person to hospital with serious injuries and multiple others received minor injuries," said Paxton.

Three were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and assault.

Another five have been taken into custody on charges of fighting in a public place and possession of offensive weapons.

A 17-year-old will appear in Youth Court, while seven others will appear in the Tauranga District Court.

Paxton said the behaviour of these groups was not acceptable.

"Unlawful gang behaviour will not be tolerated and will be met with firm enforcement action."

Police are seeking witnesses and footage of the incident which can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.