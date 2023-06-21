One person dead after truck hits bridge, Akl motorway reopens

A truck collided with an overbridge on Auckland's Southern Motorway earlier today, leaving one person dead.

Lanes in both directions between Drury and Papakura were closed earlier, with traffic diverted. The motorway reopened just before 6pm.

"Emergency services responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash at the Bremner Road overbridge around 10.30am," a police spokesperson said this afternoon.

"Sadly, one person died at the scene."

FINAL UPDATE 5:40PM

Both lanes in each direction between Papakura and Drury are now OPEN. Continue to expect delays. Please be aware of further closures TONIGHT between 9pm and 5am. For more information please check the Highway Conditions Map here: https://t.co/xvJSs3lePw ^MS https://t.co/Oabu0J6UE6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bremner Rd overbridge remains closed, with Waka Kotahi NZTA saying this will be the case for the rest of the day and through the night.

Waka Kotahi said there will be a full closure of the motorway between Drury and Papakura from 9pm tonight to 5am tomorrow morning in order for barriers to be installed and for repair works to take place to the bridge.

A truck's cab has been left crushed after a crash near Drury on Wednesday. (Source: 1News)

There will be a signposted detour via Great South Rd.