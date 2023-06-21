Business
1News

Govt to remove cap on skilled migrant workers

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
5:20am
Michael Wood.

Michael Wood. (Source: 1News)

The Government will change skilled migrant visa requirements in an effort to help businesses attract workers and fill skill shortages.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced the changes today, acknowledging many industries were calling for workers "as the global labour shortage bites".

He said new settings - such as removing the cap on skilled migrants and a "simplified" points system - would help attract and retain workers to fill medium to long-term skills shortages.

Wood said removing the cap on skilled migrants removed an "artificial constraint" in the old system that set an indicative number of residence places available each year.

It prevented skilled migrants settling in New Zealand even when there was a demonstrable need, he said.

“From early October, a simplified points system will be introduced to set a clear skills threshold based on New Zealand occupational registration, recognised qualifications, or income.

“Highly skilled people will have a faster route to residence, and others will have a clear route to residence if they work for a period in New Zealand.

"The clear requirements will provide temporary workers with clarity about their status, addressing a long-standing issue where some people with no pathway to residence were given false hope."

Wood said he understood providing certainty for skilled migrants and their families of a pathway to residence would be "a big draw card" for attracting them to New Zealand.

Michael Wood hopes the changes will help fill worker shortages.

Michael Wood hopes the changes will help fill worker shortages. (Source: istock.com)

He said the new skilled migrants visa system would complement other pathways to residence, such as the Green List - which has a narrower, occupation-specific criteria and is aimed at those working in specified nationally significant in-demand roles.

“This, along with simpler settings, means Immigration New Zealand will be able to process more applications faster."

There would also be an extension to the maximum duration of an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) from three to five years from November, he said.

That was to align with the introduction of a five-year maximum continuous stay on that visa for people who were not on a pathway to residence.

The duration is longer than the three years initially indicated, in response to feedback from businesses, he said.

Wood said it was the country's main temporary work visa and gave businesses access to skills to "plug short-term gaps".

"Providing a five-year maximum continuous stay means people who don’t qualify for a pathway to residence will have clarity about how long they can work and stay in New Zealand and provides longer term certainty for business.

“We recognise the important role the immigration system plays in our nation’s economic future. We are committed to working with businesses to ensure we are striking the right balance."

New ZealandPoliticsBusinessImmigrationEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

MPs urged to create rainbow refugee sub-category in petition

MPs urged to create rainbow refugee sub-category in petition

This year marks the first where the Government has filled its refugee quota of 1500 people, blaming the global pandemic for not doing so earlier.

7:45pm

'Worst case scenario' as Ruapehu ski operation liquidated

'Worst case scenario' as Ruapehu ski operation liquidated

Meetings to decide the future of Whakapapa and Tūroa failed to reach a definitive agreement, leading to the liquidation.

4:05pm

3:43

ACT MP to be investigated for sharing committee information

ACT MP to be investigated for sharing committee information

3:50pm

2:03

Surgery waitlist racism row: Davidson booted from Parliament debate

Surgery waitlist racism row: Davidson booted from Parliament debate

3:37pm

2:20

'Raise corporate taxes': Greens on banking fairness study

'Raise corporate taxes': Greens on banking fairness study

1:54pm

2:14

NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

1:01pm

4:11

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Cummins leads Australia to thrilling opening Ashes win

Cummins leads Australia to thrilling opening Ashes win

51 mins ago

McKenzie: Playing with 'instinct', a 'perfect' final and ABs No.10

1:58

McKenzie: Playing with 'instinct', a 'perfect' final and ABs No.10

5:49am

Missing sub bound for Titanic site down to 40 hours of oxygen

2:49

Missing sub bound for Titanic site down to 40 hours of oxygen

5:40am

Sisters' business thriving, empowering rural women's mental health

3:48

Sisters' business thriving, empowering rural women's mental health

5:20am

Govt to remove cap on skilled migrant workers

Govt to remove cap on skilled migrant workers

5:00am

'Be vigilant' - Warning after big spike in cybercrime losses

'Be vigilant' - Warning after big spike in cybercrime losses
1
2
3
4
5
6