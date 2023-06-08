Business
1News

Unable to find Kiwis, employers are hiring from overseas

6:42pm

It's been six weeks since Roger Kopoken shifted to the Northland town of Kaikohe from the Philippines to fill a job that'd been advertised for months.

By 1News' Laura James and Thomas Mead

He's come with more than 10 years of experience, something his new boss at Gas & Tyre Northland couldn't be happier about.

"We needed to get skilled workers. Going locally we weren't getting the buy-in or the applicants applying," Brendon Reyburn said.

"[Roger] is perfectly ready to pick up the tools and get stuck in."

He said their customers are already noticing the difference.

The influx of overseas workers, like Kopoken, is believed to be behind a rise in employment, seen in new Stats NZ's business employment data.

The figures show a 2.8% increase in hires in the March quarter, compared to the same period last year.

Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr expects we'll only see that growth continue.

"We're likely to see net migration pick up towards around 100,000 in the coming months... most of them are aged between 20 and 35, so they're high participants and they're keen to get involved."

While it's great news for Kiwi businesses, Kerr said it's putting extra pressure on the economy.

"More people, there's more demand for almost everything — particularly housing — we have a shortage of housing in this country, and we're now adding more people in, so that shortage is going to get worse."

But Canterbury University economics expert Andrea Mencolva said there's no need to hold back.

"They have the expertise to help us fix things and so I wouldn't be waiting for it to be done and then we let immigrants in. I would let immigrants in and then engage them in the rebuild.

"The net benefits of immigrants are just very large and positive and so often times people wonder whether they take a slice of our cake, but they help us make a much better, bigger cake in return."

Recruit NZ director Tanya Grey has been working with employers right across the workforce, who've all been forced to look overseas to fill vacant positions.

"We've had 30 class 5 truck and trailer drivers recruited, we've had bus drivers recruited, welders, estimators, CAD operators, carpenters, tile setters."

Kopoken found his job through her firm. He's loving his new life in Northland.

"Kaikohe is great, it's a good time," he said.

He hopes his family can join him here one day, praising the the Kiwi culture, weather and pay.

New ZealandEmploymentImmigrationBusinessNorthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Uber granted leave to appeal landmark Employment Court decision

Uber granted leave to appeal landmark Employment Court decision

Last October, the Employment Court ruled that four Uber drivers were employees, not contractors. The judgement echoed throughout the rideshare world.

4:18pm

AA Insurance accused of overcharging customers $11m

AA Insurance accused of overcharging customers $11m

The financial regulator has made a raft of allegations against the insurer.

2:37pm

Tradies just wanna have sanitary bins at work

Tradies just wanna have sanitary bins at work

12:12pm

Kaikohe home invasion: Funeral held for 'special spirit' Linda Woods

Kaikohe home invasion: Funeral held for 'special spirit' Linda Woods

Wed, Jun 7

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

Infratil to take full ownership of One NZ in $1.8b deal

Wed, Jun 7

1:21

Man accused of manslaughter of Kaikohe woman appears in court

Man accused of manslaughter of Kaikohe woman appears in court

Wed, Jun 7

Latest

Popular

38 mins ago

Several people, including children, injured in French Alps knife attack

Several people, including children, injured in French Alps knife attack

55 mins ago

Aus man killed wife with sledgehammer, went drinking, jury told

Aus man killed wife with sledgehammer, went drinking, jury told

8:48pm

Tupac receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Tupac receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

8:25pm

Mum's warning as young son battles brain cancer

3:42

Mum's warning as young son battles brain cancer

7:58pm

Vital Gisborne transport link nears completion, PM checks in

2:06

Vital Gisborne transport link nears completion, PM checks in

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6