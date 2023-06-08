Unable to find Kiwis, employers are hiring from overseas

It's been six weeks since Roger Kopoken shifted to the Northland town of Kaikohe from the Philippines to fill a job that'd been advertised for months.
By 1News' Laura James and Thomas Mead
He's come with more than 10 years of experience, something his new boss at Gas & Tyre Northland couldn't be happier about.
The influx of overseas workers, like Kopoken, is believed to be behind a rise in employment, seen in new Stats NZ's business employment data.
The figures show a 2.8% increase in hires in the March quarter, compared to the same period last year.
Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr expects we'll only see that growth continue.
"We're likely to see net migration pick up towards around 100,000 in the coming months... most of them are aged between 20 and 35, so they're high participants and they're keen to get involved."
While it's great news for Kiwi businesses, Kerr said it's putting extra pressure on the economy.
Recruit NZ director Tanya Grey has been working with employers right across the workforce, who've all been forced to look overseas to fill vacant positions.
"Kaikohe is great, it's a good time," he said.
He hopes his family can join him here one day, praising the the Kiwi culture, weather and pay.
