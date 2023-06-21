'Banging' reportedly heard in search for Titanic tourist sub

An aircraft searching for the missing Titanic wreck tourist submarine in the North Atlantic reportedly heard "banging" sounds coming from the area that the craft disappeared in.

Rolling Stone said it exclusively obtained internal emails from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) containing the revelation.

The magazine's article claimed the banging came in 30-minute intervals, and has since stopped.

"The announcement did not state what time the banging was heard, or what was thought to have caused it," the article reads.

It also said an internal Explorers Society email revealed potential "tapping sounds" were heard in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tapping suggested that crew may have been "alive and signalling" at that time, the email said.

And a DHS official reportedly confirmed the noises to Rolling Stone.

That official said "the 'situation looks bleak', adding that they believe the banging was coming from the craft, but that haven't heard any noise since yesterday", the magazine article read.

It comes after former British Rear Admiral Chris Parry — who has been involved with a number of rescue operations — told Breakfast this morning that while he is an optimist, it's not likely the crew will be rescued in time.

Named the Titan, the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it was put to sea over the weekend.

The US Coastguard has said there are about 40 hours of oxygen left, meaning the supply could run out on Friday NZT.

'Potential danger to passengers'

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate article on the missing sub today, American broadcaster CBS revealed the craft's maker, OceanGate, was the subject of a safety lawsuit in 2018 over perceived danger to passengers aboard the vessel.

Employee David Lochridge was reportedly fired that year after he expressed concern about the submersible's safety, specifically its hull.

OceanGate then sued him after he allegedly filed a whistle blower complaint with a government health and safety agency.

"In a response to OceanGate's lawsuit, Lochridge alleged in a 2018 court filing that he had been wrongfully terminated and that his actions were aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers on the submersible, called the Titan," CBS report.

"The Titan is now the focus of a massive search in the North Atlantic."