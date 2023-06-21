World
1News

Watch: Reporter visits Titanic tour sub, notes 'improvised' parts

11:22am

CBS reporter David Pogue was genuinely surprised to find OceanGate's Titan submersible was controlled by a gamepad when he joined the Titanic tourism company for an expedition last year.

Pogue was shown around the minivan sized sub by OceanGate chief executive Stockton Rush.

"This is not your grandfather's submersible," Rush told him as he pointed out the features.

"We only have one button and that's it, it should be like an elevator, it shouldn't take a lot of skill."

Rush also showed Pogue the small "toilet" which appeared to be a bottle in a container.

"I couldn't help noticing how many pieces of this sub seemed improvised," Pogue said as Rush pointed out a part repurposed from a campervan.

Pogue seemed truly shocked when Rush pulled out a console gamepad controller which was used to operate the submersible.

"We run this whole thing with this game controller," Rush said as Pogue laughed and put a hand to his face exclaiming "come on".

While he never went under the water in Titan during his trip, Pogue noticed issues from the surface vessel, with contact being lost with the submersible for hours and the mission not finding the Titanic wreck before surfacing.

The crew aboard the vessel, which went missing on Sunday (local time) have less than 35 hours of oxygen left — if they are still alive.

Its vanishing has sparked an international search covering around 25,000 sq kilometres of the Atlantic Ocean.

Pogue appeared on Breakfast this morning to elaborate on his experience with OceanGate.

What worried him most was that the Titan couldn't be opened from the inside — meaning that if it had surfaced, the crew could still suffocate in the airtight craft.

"That's the real nightmare scenario," he said.

"The odds are very low," he said, calling the lost crew's plight "heartbreaking".

WorldAccidentsNorth AmericaTechnology

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offences as part of an agreement which has been made public.

37 mins ago

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue

Dramatic video shows US cop being sucked down drain during rescue

Escambia County Deputy William Hollingsworth put his life on the line when coming to the aid of a stranded motorist.

4:12pm

1:51

A look at Titanic tourist submersible missing on voyage

A look at Titanic tourist submersible missing on voyage

Tue, Jun 20

2:49

Search underway after Titanic tourist submersible goes missing

Search underway after Titanic tourist submersible goes missing

Tue, Jun 20

2:49

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

5 dead after bus collides with truck in northern Japan

Mon, Jun 19

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

Reality TV star dead after Alaska small plane crash

Mon, Jun 19

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, asking for $450,000

Pair accused of deceiving Afghan refugees, asking for $450,000

37 mins ago

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal that likely averts jail time

39 mins ago

FIFPRO report calls out Women's World Cup qualifying disparities

FIFPRO report calls out Women's World Cup qualifying disparities

47 mins ago

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

4:40

Stan Walker to headline TVNZ's 2023 Matariki extravaganza

11:57am

Man with autism missing from Auckland found safe

Man with autism missing from Auckland found safe

11:42am

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour

2 Oranga Tamariki staffers accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour
1
2
3
4
5
6