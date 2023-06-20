New Zealand
Twizel man attempts to break record once held by Gordon Ramsay

29 mins ago

Could you fillet and portion a 10-pound salmon in less than a minute?

Twizel's Ray Fonclara from High Country Salmon believed he could. Now, he knows he can.

Before today, the fastest recorded time to fillet a 10-pound fish was one minute and 0.29 seconds, according to Guinness World Records.

That was achieved by American chef Nick DiGiovanni. Before him, Gordon Ramsay was the title holder.

But this afternoon, Fonclara blew both of them out of the water, all while wearing a shirt with salmon sushi on it.

Fonclara even used a species unique to NZ for the challenge: a glacial mountain salmon.

He filleted a 10-pounder and cut it into at least 15 portions, each weighing over 40 grams, in just 48.94 seconds.

It's not official yet. Even Seven Sharp's camera operator needs to sign a statement verifying what he saw.

"We have your cameraman, who will provide some of the footage," High Country Salmon manager Karl French said.

"And we have another camera taking footage at a different angle as well."

French presented Fonclara with a bottle of champagne after all the salmon slices were weighed.

Once it's all signed off by a Justice of the Peace, they'll notify Guinness.

Watch the rapid record-setting effort in the video at the top of the page.

6