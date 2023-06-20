Business
NZ's top toastie for 2023 revealed

32 mins ago

One of New Zealand's most hotly anticipated competitions has come to a close.

More than 180 eateries created mouth watering combinations for the Great Toastie Takeover, serving up 140,000 toasties in the space of a few months.

One in particular won its way into judges' hearts, with The Surf, Turf and Smoke Monsieur by Mount Maunganui's Brooke Moore taking the honours.

She told Breakfast she was inspired by the surf at Mt Maunganui and the region's sheep-covered hills.

Her toastie featured smoked prawns and smoked lamb pastrami, mozzarella, smoked cheddar sauce and McClure's pickles between miso tahini sourdough and would remain on the menu at the Freeport Cleaver and Co even though the competition had ended.

"It's just a really really nice toastie, lots of good stuff in there."

New ZealandFood and DrinkHawke's BayBusiness

