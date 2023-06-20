Newmarket mall evacuated after man enters shop with knife

Shoppers have been evacuated from a Central Auckland mall this afternoon after a man entered a store armed with a knife, triggering the deployment of a fog cannon.

Police said in a media release that an attempted aggravated robbery happened at about 1.20pm at a jewellery store in Westfield Newmarket.

Inspector Daniel Meade said a worker at the shop activated an alarm and fog cannon "after a man entered the store armed with a knife".

"The mall was evacuated as a precaution. Police were on the scene within minutes and one person was taken into custody," he said.

"No one else is being sought in relation to this incident."

ADVERTISEMENT

The police inspector commended the store's staff for "remaining calm" during the attempted robbery.

"The store’s staff should be commended for remaining calm throughout the incident and following protocol, ensuring no one was injured.

"While incidents like this can have an impact on the victims and the community, we hope this quick arrest will reinforce our commitment to keeping our community safe."