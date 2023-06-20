Manhunt underway after fatal stabbing in Whangārei

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from stab wounds in Whangārei last night.

Police were called to Anzac Road in Morningside around 5.30pm, where they found a man had been stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, with the offender disappearing before police arrived at the scene.

“Frontline staff immediately began enquires to locate the man," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said.

The man died from his injuries in hospital, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

“The man’s whānau have been advised, and they are understandably distraught at what has occurred," Doell said.

“We are ensuring there is support in place for them.”

A scene guard is in place on Anzac Road, with examinations continuing throughout today.

There have not been any arrests as of this morning, but police say they "have been making significant progress overnight."

“We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident and will still be feeling the impact from other recent events," Doell said.

“Please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible and hold them to account.

“The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 105.