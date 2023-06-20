Christchurch man charged with misuse of $200k in grants

A Christchurch man has been charged with the misuse of over $200,000 in grant funding, with 58 charges being filed against him, following an investigation by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

The man, who was involved in gambling and community sports, received $202,341 in funding from sports organisations by submitting false quotes and failing to spend the money on authorised purposes.

The charges filed against the man relate to dishonesty, including forgery and theft. Director of Gambling at DIA Dave Robson said communities should receive the benefits of the grant.

“We aim to ensure communities receive the maximum benefit from grants by detecting and deterring fraudulent activity in gambling-related grant funding,” he said.

The man has been granted bail but is due to appear in court on 12 July 2023.