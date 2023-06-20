World
1News

Analysis: Political standoff may trigger national election in Australia

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
58 mins ago
Melbourne, Australia (file image).

Melbourne, Australia (file image). (Source: istock.com)

There’s a pair of words here in Australia that’ll be sure to elicit a groan from most political staffers and reporters.

“Double dissolution.”

It’s an extraordinary measure the Federal Government of the day can use to break a political deadlock, when they’re struggling to get legislation through parliament.

Effectively, if a piece of legislation’s blocked twice in the senate, the government can dissolve both the Senate and the House of Representatives, triggering a nationwide election.

This week, the Greens and the Coalition blocked the Housing Australia future fund, a piece of legislation that Labor says would “make a minimum of 1,200 dwellings in each state or territory over the first five years” of the law being passed.

It’s part of a push from Albanese’s government to boost investment in social and affordable rental housing.

Now, make no mistake; we’re still a long way off from the government pulling the pin and declaring a “double dissolution”.

It’ll be at least three months before the bill can be reintroduced to the Senate, and the Governor-General would need to rubber stamp it too if there’s a second blockade.

However, there is a precedent.

There have been seven double dissolutions of the Australian Parliament, the most recent in 2016.

It can be a bit of a gamble too. All Senate and House of Representative spots are open, meaning everyone is scrapping to keep their jobs.

This will certainly be one to watch come October, when the Housing Australia bill is due to reappear.

WorldAustraliaOpinion and Analysis

