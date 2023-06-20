Already saturated areas in North Island in for heavy rain

Areas already saturated from recent rain events are in for heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from tomorrow into Friday.

MetService said the bad weather is forecast for Northland, north Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and parts of Bay of Plenty, along with Tairāwhiti.

The forecaster said a low pressure system moving slowly across the upper North Island is responsible. It will direct moist northeast winds with several embedded fronts across the area.

A number of heavy rain watches are now in force.

Northland can expect periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from 9am tomorrow to 6am on Thursday.

⚔️ The weather later this week: Tasman low (🔵) vs big blocking high (🔴)...



You can think of the high like an atmospheric stop sign 🛑



The low is forecast to hover near the northern North Island from Wednesday-Saturday, causing rounds of heavy rain & thunderstorms ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/qJfsQ4n4rv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 19, 2023

North Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, can expect the same from 8pm tomorrow to 8am on Thursday.

Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke can expect periods of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms from 1am on Thursday to 6pm on Friday.

MetService said heavy rain in western Bay of Plenty is likely to start on Thursday morning.

Tairāwhiti about and north of Tolaga Bay can expect periods of heavy rain from 2pm tomorrow to 10am on Thursday.

MetService warned further heavy rain is likely late Thursday and Friday.