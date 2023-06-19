New Zealand
Youths bust into woman's home, assault her, steal handbag

2:44pm
Three youths busted into a woman's Waikato home before assaulting her and stealing a handbag, according to police.

They had been trying to steal a car from her Tamahere driveway when she confronted them and the situation turned violent just before 1am on Friday, June 16.

"They then pushed their way inside the house, stole the occupant’s handbag and assaulted her before fleeing the address in a station wagon," Inspector Andrea McBeth Area Commander Hamilton City said this afternoon.

Police managed to get a "good description" of those allegedly involved.

"The three young people were located at a Riverlea address, and the vehicle located in the street. All three were arrested and the vehicle was recovered," McBeth said.

"Two were held custody and appeared in Youth Court later that day facing charges of aggravated robbery and the third offender was referred to Youth Aid."

Police said the woman was reunited with her stolen items and is being provided with support.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

