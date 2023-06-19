New Zealand
1News

North Auckland's Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway now open

7:57am
Arawhiti ki Pūhoi – the viaduct over Pūhoi River.

Arawhiti ki Pūhoi – the viaduct over Pūhoi River. (Source: NX2 Group)

North Auckland's Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway, Ara Tūhono, is now open.

It opened early this morning, Waka Kotahi NZTA said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins officially opened the motorway on Friday after an 18 month delay.

The road is the newest addition to State Highway 1, with more than 35,000 vehicles expected to use the road every day.

On Friday Hipkins said: "The recent extreme weather events have highlighted how fragile the Auckland to Northland transport corridor can be, so this is a major step forward in ensuring a reliable connection to the north."

The 18.5km stretch of motorway was built as a partnership between Waka Kotahi and the Northern Express Group.

Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan says the local Warkworth area will benefit from the motorway, with the road and related infrastructure to support another 7300 homes that are expected over the next 20 years.

"Further work to support this planned growth will focus on upgrading local roads, a new rapid transit corridor, bus routes and 25 kilometres of new walking and cycling paths."

Te Honohono ki Tai Rd — the Matakana Link Rd, linking SH1 and Matakana Rd is also open.

