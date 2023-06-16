North Auckland's Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway officially opened

The Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway has been opened by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

After more than a year of delays, the long-awaited motorway extension was officially opened with a snip of a ribbon — with golden scissors.

"The recent extreme weather events have highlighted how fragile the Auckland to Northland transport corridor can be, so this is a major step forward in ensuring a reliable connection to the north," Hipkins said.

The 18.5km stretch of motorway was built as a partnership between Waka Kotahi and the Northern Express Group.

Officials say it "will open to the public shortly, with only finishing works outstanding and expected to be completed over the next few months".

A map showing the route of the new Puhoi to Warkworth motorway (Source: Ara Tūhono)

Hipkins told media that Labour "were wrong to call it the holiday highway".

"I don't think the criticism that all of the funding was being directed into Roads of National Significance and away from maintenance and away from local roads was wrong."

He said that criticism was "still valid" and New Zealand still felt the long-term effects of that funding switch, such as the proliferation of potholes.

"We need to do both, we need to invest in new roads but we've also got to make sure we're maintaining the existing roads that we've got."

Waka Kotahi said earlier this week: "There is not yet an official opening time for the motorway however this will likely be in the days following the event [official opening ceremony]."

More than 135,000 vehicles are expected to travel the stretch of road every day. This includes 1300 trucks.

"The built-in resilience, including rockfall mesh barriers, huge culverts and smart use of road materials and designs, will reduce surface flooding and avoid rockfalls and reduce the number of occasions where Northland is cut off by extreme weather," Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan said.

"It supports the Road to Zero strategy, with safety significantly improved by flexible safety barriers and fully-sealed median and shoulder areas."

She also said the local Warkworth area would also benefit, with the road and related infrastructure to support another 7300 homes that are expected over the next 20 years.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Kiri Allan officially opening the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway with golden scissors. (Source: 1News)

"Further work to support this planned growth will focus on upgrading local roads, a new rapid transit corridor, bus routes and 25 kilometres of new walking and cycling paths."

Te Honohono ki Tai Rd — the Matakana Link Rd, linking State Highway 1 and Matakana Rd was also opened today.

