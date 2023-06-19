New Zealand
1News

Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

33 mins ago
Heavy rain warnings and watches in place for parts of the North Island on Monday.

Heavy rain warnings and watches in place for parts of the North Island on Monday. (Source: MetService)

Heavy rain is in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa into this evening.

MetService says an orange heavy rain warning is in place for Tairāwhiti and the Wairoa District northwest of Nuhaka until 3pm this afternoon.

"Expect a further 30 to 50 mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h with thunderstorms possible," the forecaster said.

Caution is urged as surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is also in place for parts of Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

MetService said both regions should expect to see periods of heavy rainfall, with a possibility rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan told 1News flooding is distressing given recent weather events.

"The wastewater and stormwater system have failed in Gisborne town centre; and river levels up in Tolaga are high and being monitored.

"One house has been red stickered this morning due to land slips."

Watches in Hawke's Bay will remain in place till 8pm tonight while those in Wairarapa will last till 11pm.

People are advised to visit MetService's website for the latest weather warnings and watches.

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborneHawke's Bay

12 mins ago

Three dead following crash in North Canterbury

Three dead following crash in North Canterbury

28 mins ago

Images appear to show explosive-laden car on Ukraine dam

2:27

Images appear to show explosive-laden car on Ukraine dam

33 mins ago

59 mins ago

Both sides suffer heavy casualties during Ukraine counteroffensive

Both sides suffer heavy casualties during Ukraine counteroffensive

9:40am

'I'm not an idiot': Meng Foon fronts over conflicts of interest

13:41

'I'm not an idiot': Meng Foon fronts over conflicts of interest

