Heavy rain in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa

Heavy rain is in store for Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa into this evening.

MetService says an orange heavy rain warning is in place for Tairāwhiti and the Wairoa District northwest of Nuhaka until 3pm this afternoon.

"Expect a further 30 to 50 mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h with thunderstorms possible," the forecaster said.

Caution is urged as surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is also in place for parts of Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa.

MetService said both regions should expect to see periods of heavy rainfall, with a possibility rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.

East Coast MP Kiri Allan told 1News flooding is distressing given recent weather events.

"The wastewater and stormwater system have failed in Gisborne town centre; and river levels up in Tolaga are high and being monitored.

"One house has been red stickered this morning due to land slips."

Watches in Hawke's Bay will remain in place till 8pm tonight while those in Wairarapa will last till 11pm.

People are advised to visit MetService's website for the latest weather warnings and watches.