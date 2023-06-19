New Zealand
Good Sorts: Generous stranger helps 3-year-old with diabetes

5:27am

When Lisa’s three-year-old needed help, a Christchurch man stepped up and started a ripple of giving. This week’s Good Sorts tells their story.

Lisa Robinson is an early childhood teacher and a busy mum of three kids under five, including three-year-old Fern.

A year ago, Fern was rushed to hospital with type one diabetes, a condition that requires constant monitoring of her blood sugar levels.

"It just happened so quick and unexpected," Lisa recalls.

Lisa wanted to get Fern a continuous glucose monitor, a device that tracks her glucose levels and sends alerts when they are too high or low.

But it cost $5000, which was way more than Lisa could afford.

That's when she called The Rock, whilst they were giving out cash prizes.

Lisa explained her situation. The hosts were touched by her story and gave her $500.

It wasn't enough, but fortunately, Neil in Christchurch was listening.

"I’m quite happy to pay for the first year," he said. "I understand your plight."

But he didn’t stop there. After the call, he contacted Lisa again and told her that he would pay for the monitor until Fern turned 21. That’s $5000 a year for the next 18 years.

For the full story, watch the video above.

