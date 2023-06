A car caught fire on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway early this morning, with motorists warned to allow extra time as delays eased.

The incident occurred on State Highway 20 near the Walmsley Rd exit.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire about 6.15am.

Police said no injuries have been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE - 6:55AM

This has been cleared of all lanes. Allow extra time as delays ease. ^HJ https://t.co/U38AG2leMh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 18, 2023

"We thank motorists for their patience while the scene is cleared."