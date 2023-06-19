New Zealand
1News

2 arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into Akl bus stop

12:31pm
Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle driving around Mt Wellington this morning.

Two people have been arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a bus stop while running from police this morning.

About 10.10am police were made aware of a stolen vehicle driving around Mt Wellington.

When the alleged occupants figured out police were looking for them, they sped away towards the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

Police did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was tracked by the Eagle helicopter and observed driving recklessly through Penrose, Greenlane and Remuera.

Police attempted to spike the car but were unsuccessful, and it continued to travel through Newmarket, St Lukes and Western Springs.

Their escape was eventually thwarted after the alleged offenders crashed into a bus stop near Fairlands Avenue. They also hit a vehicle belonging to a member of the public.

"Thankfully, while those members of the public are shaken, they have not been injured," Inspector Daniel Meade said.

"This is incredibly lucky given the extremely dangerous manner of driving police and the community were subject to this morning."

A man and a woman have been taken into custody, with charges now being considered.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

