12-year-old dies after huffing deodorant in Hamilton

A 12-year-old boy collapsed in the street and died in Hamilton last night after huffing deodorant with his friends.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers attended a "sudden death" on Tasman Rd about 6.50pm last night.

"There are no suspicious circumstances," police added.

The road is right next to the Base, a major shopping centre in the city.

A spokesperson for the Coroner confirmed "the child ingested an inhalant believed to be a Dove deodorant can".

"The deceased, aged 12, was huffing with two friends at the bus stop in Tasman Road and was told off by a member of the public.

"The deceased ran across the road while still huffing and collapsed," the spokesperson said.

St John has confirmed they sent one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

"Members of the public and ambulance staff tried to help him, but he could not be revived," the Coroner's spokesperson said.