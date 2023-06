A garage fire in Christchurch this morning left two people hospitalised.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was notified of a "well involved" garage fire on Ashgrove St in Rangiora just before 10.30am.

Hate Hone St John said it was notified at 10.44am and responded with a rapid response unit, two ambulances and one manager.

It said it assessed and treated two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Both have been taken to Christchurch Hospital.