NZ bank customers charged thousands in error due to tech issue

Credit card users across the country were shocked to wake up this morning to find they had been charged multiple times for transactions made last night.

A third-party provider experienced a technical issue which caused duplicate payments to be made among New Zealand bank customers who used their card to pay for goods and services between 10pm and 10.30pm.

The Rock's Morning Rumble host Bryce Casey was among those who got caught out by the glitch.

His BNZ account was charged more than 430 times for a $17.25 Uber ride. The deducted amount totalled $7528.25.

The radio presenter told 1News he only realised this morning when his card declined because he had hit his spending limit.

He was surprised he wasn't notified about the continuous transaction which went over his limit.

"Bank should have probably sent some sort of message if $5000 - $6000 is getting charged in a row like that," he said.

Around 6000 BNZ customers have been affected.

"Punishing day for them," Casey added.

1News understands another customer had $10,000 taken from their account.

Rock radio host Bryce Casey was surprised to find he'd been charged more than $7,000 for one Uber ride. (Source: Supplied)

A BNZ spokesperson was unable to disclose the third-party provider but told 1News it is aware of the issue.

They said: "BNZ is supporting our customers who have been impacted by a technical issue caused by an external credit card service provider.

"The third-party provider has advised us that between 10.00pm and 10.30pm last night they experienced a technical issue which resulted in a number of credit card transactions being duplicated multiple times.

"They have assured us that they are working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue, which we understand has affected customers across a number of banks within New Zealand.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may cause."

The error has also affected people across number of banks, including Kiwibank.

A spokesperson told 1News they are currently working to resolve the error with the third-party provider.

"Approximately 500 Kiwibank customers may have experienced issues using their credit cards this morning due to a vendor technical issue," they said.

"We're working with our vendor as a priority and expect to have this resolved as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience."