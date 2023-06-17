New Zealand
Man dies following two-car crash in East Auckland

48 mins ago
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

A man has died this afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in East Auckland.

Police said they were called to the scene on Pakuranga Rd in Pakuranga Heights at around 12.30pm.

Two were injured in the crash, one passing away en route to hospital, while the other remains in a stable condition at Middlemore Hospital.

Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

On Monday, Counties Manukau Police issued a statement on Facebook urging motorists to take care after a "tumultuous week on the roads".

"In the past seven days [ending June 12], Counties Manukau Police have issued 103 infringements, processed 24 drunk drivers from one impairment prevention team alone, and attended a double fatality in Botany," the statement read.

In response to last week's incidents, Counties Manukau East’s Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, urged motorists in East Auckland to remain focused on the road and avoid driving if drinking.

“We need everyone to play their part in helping reduce the number of deaths and injuries on our roads," Cook said.

