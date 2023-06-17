Cardrona ski field celebrates opening after limiting pass numbers

Cardrona ski field is celebrating its opening day for 2023 after deciding earlier in the year to limit the number of passes sold and reduce the number of people on the mountain.

The decision was made in March after increased numbers at Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields led to long wait times, a lack of parking and overall negative experience.

Cardrona wants to see the number of skiers and snowboarders on the mountain reduced by around 1000 on the season's busiest days compared with 2020 through to 2022.

And although the snow is lighter than they'd hoped, Cardrona's opening day is being celebrated in fine weather.

"Despite not quite as much snow as we had hoped for, we have McDougall's spinning and the learners slope open as well as a few rail features in the mix," said Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Laura Hedley.

Snow at Cardrona this morning. (Source: Supplied)

"It is so great to be open, our staff are pumped, we can't wait to see everyone up here this year.

"We have a fine day ahead of us for opening day!"