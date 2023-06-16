Health
World's largest kidney stone removed from Sri Lankan patient

29 mins ago
The world's largest kidney stone on display in Sri Lanka.

The world's largest kidney stone has been removed from a patient in Sri Lanka — and it's the size of a grapefruit and as heavy as four hamsters.

CNN reports the kidney stone broke two world records when it was removed by Sri Lankan Army doctors in Colombo on June 1.

Measuring 13.372cm and weighing 801g, Guinness World Records confirmed that the existing world records of 13cm and 620g had been broken by the Sri Lankan stone.

Kidney stones are hard deposits of mineral and acid salts that stick together in concentrated urine.

They are notoriously painful, with stones above 3mm often requiring surgery to remove.

