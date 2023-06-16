Marlborough Sounds road repairs will cost $160m, take years

A proposed plan to rebuild roads in the Marlborough Sounds will cost $160 million, and it will be years before the work is complete.

Marlborough District Council today released a review by engineering firm Stantec about the future of the Marlborough Sounds roads after storms in 2021 and 2022.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said it’s a substantial piece of work and hopes it will give the community more certainty going forward.

“We still don’t know what the funding mix between Government and Council will be, but as there will probably be a significant impact on rates, there will be a financial impact on everyone. It’s important that all Marlborough ratepayers give us their feedback.”

It looked at five areas and proposed a plan for each - though it’s not finalised and will require further consultation including with the community.

The worst hit during those storms was Kenepuru Road, one of the main access roads in the Marlborough Sounds.

The “emerging preferred option” for Kenepuru is a mixture of investment in road and marine transport. While much of the roading in the area will be repaired, there will be two areas that are very unstable and will only receive emergency repairs.

Its proposed areas of Rai Valley to French Pass, plus Port Underwood, would see their key roads strengthened with marine available as a backup.

Pelorus and Queen Charlotte will see most roads strengthened. There’s also a backup option for each area if there are further storms or natural disasters, which largely focuses on marine access.

Taylor said it’s important to get ratepayers' feedback before another big event happens.

“As many of the fixes are complex, we need to ensure the right solution for each area is agreed upon, the appropriate design is completed, and adequate funding is in place.”

The review is complex and breaks down the proposed plan for each road. The Council will be holding drop-in sessions in the coming weeks so that the community can ask questions.