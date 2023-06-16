New Zealand
1News

Marlborough Sounds road repairs will cost $160m, take years

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
12:01pm
Marlborough District Council today released a review by engineering firm Stantec about the future of the Marlborough Sounds roads after storms in 2021 and 2022.

Marlborough District Council today released a review by engineering firm Stantec about the future of the Marlborough Sounds roads after storms in 2021 and 2022. (Source: 1News)

A proposed plan to rebuild roads in the Marlborough Sounds will cost $160 million, and it will be years before the work is complete.

Marlborough District Council today released a review by engineering firm Stantec about the future of the Marlborough Sounds roads after storms in 2021 and 2022.

Mayor Nadine Taylor said it’s a substantial piece of work and hopes it will give the community more certainty going forward.

“We still don’t know what the funding mix between Government and Council will be, but as there will probably be a significant impact on rates, there will be a financial impact on everyone. It’s important that all Marlborough ratepayers give us their feedback.”

It looked at five areas and proposed a plan for each - though it’s not finalised and will require further consultation including with the community.

The worst hit during those storms was Kenepuru Road, one of the main access roads in the Marlborough Sounds.

The “emerging preferred option” for Kenepuru is a mixture of investment in road and marine transport. While much of the roading in the area will be repaired, there will be two areas that are very unstable and will only receive emergency repairs.

Its proposed areas of Rai Valley to French Pass, plus Port Underwood, would see their key roads strengthened with marine available as a backup.

Pelorus and Queen Charlotte will see most roads strengthened. There’s also a backup option for each area if there are further storms or natural disasters, which largely focuses on marine access.

Taylor said it’s important to get ratepayers' feedback before another big event happens.

“As many of the fixes are complex, we need to ensure the right solution for each area is agreed upon, the appropriate design is completed, and adequate funding is in place.”

The review is complex and breaks down the proposed plan for each road. The Council will be holding drop-in sessions in the coming weeks so that the community can ask questions.

New ZealandTransportNelsonMarlboroughTasman

SHARE ME

More Stories

North Auckland's Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway officially opened

North Auckland's Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway officially opened

After more than a year of delays, officials say the long-awaited motorway "will open to the public shortly".

12:09pm

1:42

Revealed: Cheapest, most expensive places to fuel up in Auckland

Revealed: Cheapest, most expensive places to fuel up in Auckland

With the fuel tax subsidy finishing at the end of June, the cost of filling up is set to rise for everyone. But why is there such a major disparity in Tāmaki Makaurau?

Thu, Jun 15

All state highways reopened in East Coast, Hawke’s Bay after cyclone

All state highways reopened in East Coast, Hawke’s Bay after cyclone

Wed, Jun 14

Public transport discount for under-25s hits snag

Public transport discount for under-25s hits snag

Wed, Jun 14

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

Mon, Jun 12

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Sat, Jun 10

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

0:21

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

29 mins ago

World's largest kidney stone removed from Sri Lankan patient

World's largest kidney stone removed from Sri Lankan patient

59 mins ago

'Brave warrior' league player dies after major brain injury

'Brave warrior' league player dies after major brain injury

59 mins ago

Concern for missing Auckland teen, believed heading to library

Concern for missing Auckland teen, believed heading to library

59 mins ago

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6