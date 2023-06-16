New Zealand
1News

Early morning kitchen fire sets Dunedin building alight

5:30am
File image: Fire truck.

File image: Fire truck. (Source: AAP)

After a kitchen fire, a Dunedin building caught alight in the early hours this morning.

Six fire crews are responding to the blaze, which was first reported on South Rd in Caversham at 3.50 am.

Initially responding to the “kitchen fire” with two trucks, responders soon had to call for backup when they saw smoke from afar.

According to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, five appliances and a ladder truck are working to extinguish the flames.

The fire had mostly been whittled down, with crews dampening the hotspots.

Everyone in the building has been accounted for.

It is unsure if the damage has spread to other nearby buildings.

New ZealandDunedin and Otago

