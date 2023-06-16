League
1News

'Brave warrior' league player dies after major brain injury

57 mins ago
Tere Livingstone, with partner Chloe and baby Nikora.

Tere Livingstone, with partner Chloe and baby Nikora. (Source: Givealittle)

A Bay of Plenty rugby league player has died after being critically injured during a weekend shield match.

Tere Livingstone of the Pāpāmoa Bulldogs suffered a "major brain injury" while playing against the Ōtūmoetai Eels at Tauranga's Mitchell Park on Saturday.

Coastline Rugby League Chairman Stan "Bunny" Nicholas said he received the "devastating news" of Livingstone's death yesterday.

"The brave warrior fought for 5 days against all odds."

Nicholas asked that Bay of Plenty teams starting their season in Rotorua tomorrow "request a minute of silence for our fallen brother."

"We send our aroha and condolences with you to the whānau and Pāpāmoa Bulldog as Tere embarks on his new journey to Hawaiki nui."

The tangi will be held at Akerama Marae in Northland over the weekend, said Nicholas.

Livingstone's partner wrote that she was "utterly broken, torn in two," in a Facebook post.

“You were the most generous, warm-hearted person on this earth. The most doting father to our son ... I will miss you every minute for the rest of my life.”

A fundraiser to support the family has already surpassed $60,000.

Stuff reported New Zealand Rugby League chief executive, Greg Peters, said a full investigation into the incident is already underway.

"We are deeply saddened by the extremely tragic incident that occurred at Mitchell Park over the weekend with Pāpāmoa player Tere Livingstone," he said.

LeagueTauranga and Bay of PlentyAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

Dozens of children rescued after bus and truck crash in Mt Maunganui

Police said SH2 was currently blocked while the scene is cleared.

Wed, Jun 7

0:22

Ex-Warriors coach 'overwhelmed' with NRL support after accident

Ex-Warriors coach 'overwhelmed' with NRL support after accident

Daniel Anderson was left a quadriplegic after suffering catastrophic spinal injuries while he was holidaying on the NSW Central Coast with his family.

Mon, May 29

'Tragic' - Child dead in reported drowning at Tauranga's Memorial Park

'Tragic' - Child dead in reported drowning at Tauranga's Memorial Park

Sun, May 21

One person dead after crash between truck and cyclist

One person dead after crash between truck and cyclist

Fri, Apr 28

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

Motorcyclist dies in Bay of Plenty crash

Sat, Apr 15

Two people in 70s airlifted to hospital after Whitianga crash

Two people in 70s airlifted to hospital after Whitianga crash

Thu, Mar 30

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

0:21

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

27 mins ago

World's largest kidney stone removed from Sri Lankan patient

World's largest kidney stone removed from Sri Lankan patient

57 mins ago

'Brave warrior' league player dies after major brain injury

'Brave warrior' league player dies after major brain injury

57 mins ago

Concern for missing Auckland teen, believed heading to library

Concern for missing Auckland teen, believed heading to library

58 mins ago

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

Hansen: NRL more interesting than Super Rugby nowadays

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6