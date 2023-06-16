'Brave warrior' league player dies after major brain injury

A Bay of Plenty rugby league player has died after being critically injured during a weekend shield match.

Tere Livingstone of the Pāpāmoa Bulldogs suffered a "major brain injury" while playing against the Ōtūmoetai Eels at Tauranga's Mitchell Park on Saturday.

Coastline Rugby League Chairman Stan "Bunny" Nicholas said he received the "devastating news" of Livingstone's death yesterday.

"The brave warrior fought for 5 days against all odds."

Nicholas asked that Bay of Plenty teams starting their season in Rotorua tomorrow "request a minute of silence for our fallen brother."

"We send our aroha and condolences with you to the whānau and Pāpāmoa Bulldog as Tere embarks on his new journey to Hawaiki nui."

The tangi will be held at Akerama Marae in Northland over the weekend, said Nicholas.

Livingstone's partner wrote that she was "utterly broken, torn in two," in a Facebook post.

“You were the most generous, warm-hearted person on this earth. The most doting father to our son ... I will miss you every minute for the rest of my life.”

A fundraiser to support the family has already surpassed $60,000.

Stuff reported New Zealand Rugby League chief executive, Greg Peters, said a full investigation into the incident is already underway.

"We are deeply saddened by the extremely tragic incident that occurred at Mitchell Park over the weekend with Pāpāmoa player Tere Livingstone," he said.