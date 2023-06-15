League
Final goodbyes to 'doting father' critically injured in league game

1:30pm
Tere Livingstone, with partner Chloe and baby Nikora.

Tere Livingstone, with partner Chloe and baby Nikora. (Source: Givealittle)

A Bay of Plenty league player and "doting father" critically injured during a weekend game is not going to recover, with family and friends saying their "final goodbyes".

Pāpāmoa Bulldogs player Tere Livingstone suffered a major brain injury during a game at Tauranga's Mitchell Park on Saturday according to the club's Facebook page.

The post in part read: "After receiving a scan and surgery he has been putting up a fight for the past few days, however, we've received the devastating news that Tere won't recover.

"His effect on others is profound. He lights up every room with his cheeky smile and is always the first one to bring everyone together, second to none with aftermatch salads and always generous with his full chilly bin. His fun loving nature is unmatched and the community of people who love him will feel his loss immensely."

Livingstone's partner, Chloe Withrington, said that she knew many would want to say their final goodbyes, and would share arrangements soon.

"I am utterly broken, torn in two," she wrote in a Facebook post.

"You were the most generous, warm-hearted person on this earth. The most doting father to our son. You taught me so much, and no one will ever come close to you."

She said the family is "overwhelmed" with support, and encouraged people to keep sharing memories, messages and photos.

A fundraiser to support the family and assist with funeral costs has already received more than $50,000 in donations.

"Tere's partner Chloe and their beautiful 19 month old baby boy, Nīkora, will be deeply impacted by these circumstances," his league club wrote.

Members of the Pāpāmoa Bulldogs travelled to Waikato Hospital on Wednesday and the team will not be playing this weekend.

LeagueTauranga and Bay of PlentyAccidents

