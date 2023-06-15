NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

A glimpse into Ancient Egyptian life almost 5000 years ago is now on display at Auckland Museum.

It's the biggest collection of ancient artefacts to ever come to New Zealand and delves into the world of powerful pharaohs, pyramids and hieroglyphs.

Auckland Museum director David Gaimster says seeing the exhibition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"The logistics of bringing major exhibitions of this scale here are very challenging. Freight costs are much more than they used to be through Covid, as well as the economic situation. And the other thing is, a lot of objects have incredible antiquity of huge age."

World-renowned Egyptologist Regine Schulz co-curated the exhibition and said they wanted to go more in depth "so people learn about how sophisticated Ancient Egypt was".

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition will be on show at Auckland Museum until November.