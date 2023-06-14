Police seek witnesses after two fatal Whangārei crashes

Northland police are seeking witnesses to two fatal crashes which occurred 14 hours apart near Whangārei last week.

The first fatal crash happened just after 7pm on Friday June 9 on State Highway 1 in the Mata area, 15km south of Whangārei.

A 17-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash between a northbound blue ute and a southbound black station wagon, police said.

The crash occurred just north of the John's Hill passing lanes and south of the Metal Pit by Hewlett Road, north of the Mata Hall.

The second fatal crash took place on Saturday June 10 just before 10am in Whangārei's Whau Valley at the intersection of Western Hills Dr and Percy St.

The crash involved a silver hatchback and a white coloured station wagon, with the 87-year-old driver of the hatchback later dying in hospital.

Any witnesses of either crash, people driving in each area prior to the crashes, or anyone with dash camera footage are encouraged to call police's 105 phone number with any information.