Good as Gold: The woman dubbed the unofficial mayor of Clyde

This week's ASB Good as Gold recipient is a woman dubbed the unofficial mayor of Clyde.

Carol Haig was nominated for her extensive involvement within the small Central Otago town, from working with the local fire brigade, the museum, play centre and everything in between – all with a smile on her face.

"Carol of Clyde is everywhere and she is everything," said Kate Goodfellow, who nominated Haig.

"She's pretty much the low-key mayor of Clyde. She keeps it running."

"She's like our community connector," added Clyde Primary School teacher Megan Tyrrell-Ryder.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She's just that lady that just opens her arms and welcomes you in."

Haig's passions are wide-ranging, but education is at the top of the list.

Last year, Haig faced her own health struggles. But after taking time away for treatment, she was right back to giving.

Despite her endless love and generosity for the community, she's always remained humble.

"She really, really does not like to toot her own horn, so we have to toot it for her," Goodfellow said.

Haig said she's driven by "the attitude that the more you give, the more you get".

"If I hadn't done any of these things, who would I know in Clyde?

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not a coffee group person – I like to be doing something. There's a need and I do it."

As thanks to her dedication, generosity and passion for giving, ASB Bank is rewarding Haig with $10,000 to put herself first.

If you know a deserving New Zealander you'd like to nominate for ASB Good as Gold, click here.