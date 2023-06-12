New Zealand
1News

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

5:10pm
Police recovered a number of stolen tools.

Police recovered a number of stolen tools. (Source: NZ Police)

Auckland City Police exposed a cache of stolen tools at a search warrant in Massey yesterday.

Stolen hardware tools, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a weapon were recovered at the address by the Avondale Tactical Crime Unit.

Two men, aged 24 and 21, appeared in the Auckland District Court today facing burglary charges.

Auckland City West Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson says the tools were initially stolen from a Grey Lynn address overnight on June 7.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of offending and will continue to hold those responsible to account.”

“This is another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community,” Robertson said.

The tools have since been returned to their rightful owners.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dog-loving elderly couple named as East Auckland crash victims

Dog-loving elderly couple named as East Auckland crash victims

The couple, along with one of their two dogs died in a crash in East Auckland.

4:54pm

0:14

Person referred to Youth Aid after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

Person referred to Youth Aid after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

The girl was eating and laughing with friends at the fast food restaurant in Glenfield after 1.30pm on Saturday when she was attacked.

4:49pm

Fears of possible 'gang war' brewing in Ōpōtiki

Fears of possible 'gang war' brewing in Ōpōtiki

4:01pm

1:24

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

3:48pm

Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

3:11pm

Man threatens Lower Hutt bar staff with weapon during robbery

Man threatens Lower Hutt bar staff with weapon during robbery

1:33pm

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Under-fire RNZ journo says they edited stories 'that way' for years

2:15

Under-fire RNZ journo says they edited stories 'that way' for years

26 mins ago

Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

4:24

Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

43 mins ago

Bank customer's warning after losing $60k in fake IRD texts scam

1:50

Bank customer's warning after losing $60k in fake IRD texts scam

5:45pm

Philippines volcano spews lava, putting thousands on alert

Philippines volcano spews lava, putting thousands on alert

5:44pm

Luxon calls NZ a 'negative, wet, whiny' country

0:19

Luxon calls NZ a 'negative, wet, whiny' country

5:10pm

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland
1
2
3
4
5
6