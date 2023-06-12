Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

Auckland City Police exposed a cache of stolen tools at a search warrant in Massey yesterday.

Stolen hardware tools, methamphetamine paraphernalia and a weapon were recovered at the address by the Avondale Tactical Crime Unit.

Two men, aged 24 and 21, appeared in the Auckland District Court today facing burglary charges.

Auckland City West Area Commander Inspector Alisse Robertson says the tools were initially stolen from a Grey Lynn address overnight on June 7.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of offending and will continue to hold those responsible to account.”

“This is another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community,” Robertson said.

The tools have since been returned to their rightful owners.