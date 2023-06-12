'Simply unimaginable': At least 10 dead after NSW wedding bus crash

At least 10 people have died, and 11 are injured, following a bus crash in rural New South Wales overnight.

The crash occurred in the state's Hunter Valley region about 11.30 pm (local time) when the coach reportedly rolled at a roundabout.

A guest outside John Hunter Hospital told 9News' Today the bus had been transporting wedding guests from a reception to their accommodation.

"Nobody knows what's going on, just trying to figure out what's going on," he said.

A large-scale emergency response involving multiple helicopters took place, with initial reports suggesting 10 died in the crash and 11 people were rushed to hospital.

NSW police say 18 passengers were uninjured.

The driver was taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.

"A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police and the Crash Investigation Unit," police said.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced."