Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

The driver of the bus involved in a fatal NSW crash that left at least 10 wedding guests dead has been arrested, police this morning confirmed.

The crash occurred in the state's Hunter Valley region about 11.30pm last night when the bus reportedly rolled at a roundabout.

A guest outside John Hunter Hospital told 9News' Today the bus had been transporting wedding guests from a reception to their accommodation.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman gave media an update on the crash, stating the driver has now been arrested.

"A 58-year old man, the driver of the coach, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, and he's now at Cessnock Police Station, and currently under arrest," she said.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman (Source: Nine)

Chapman added the man will be "facing charges" but said it was too soon to elaborate on what the charges will be.

"He's been the driver of a motor vehicle collision where there have been fatal injuries and there will be charges pending," she said.

In total, 25 people were taken to hospital with "varying injuries" after the single-vehicle collision.

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal told 9News the incident was "absolutely horrific".

"My thoughts are obviously with the people involved in the accident, but their families and friends as well as the first responders on the scene, because it must have been truly horrible for them as well," he said.

He said the aftermath and loss of life will send "shockwaves" through the small community.

"We are a close-knit community, and there will be massive showings of support, I would imagine, throughout the day."

'The mental scars... are there forever'

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke to media this morning in the wake of the crash.

He emphasised his thanks to first respondents, saying he "couldn't imagine" what they went through at the "horrific" scene.

"The mental scars of this will not go away," he said. "They are there forever and we need to make sure that when the spotlight leaves, the care doesn't for people who have witnessed this and for people who have experienced this tragedy first hand."

Thank you to all the first responders who rushed to the scene, and those continuing to assist and care for those affected by this tragedy. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 11, 2023

Albanese urged anyone who was worried about family or friends to contact the local police.

"Australia wraps its arms around you, and Australian's hopes and prayers are with you on this tragic day."