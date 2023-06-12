Covid-19: Case numbers fall below 10,000, 49 more deaths

There have been 9883 Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, June 5 to Sunday, June 11. Case numbers continue to fall, with 2145 fewer cases recorded than the week before.

As at midnight Sunday there were 229 people in hospital with the virus.

Seven people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Forty-nine more people with the virus have died.

Two were aged in their 40s, two were in their 50s, five were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 17 were aged over 90.

Twenty-nine were men and 20 were women.

Of the 49 people whose deaths are reported today, 11 were from Canterbury, nine were from the Auckland region, five were from the Wellington region, four each were from Bay of Plenty and the Southern District, three each were from Waikato, the MidCentral District and Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Northland and Hawke's Bay, and one each were from Taranaki, Whanganui and South Canterbury.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 3038.