Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

41 mins ago
Muriwai Beach (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Auckland's Muriwai Beach will reopen to the public on Friday morning when the outermost of the cordons set up following Cyclone Gabrielle is removed.

Four cordons were put in place in February following Cyclone Gabrielle to reduce risk to public safety, minimise community distress and to allow for damage assessment.

The outer cordon on the corner of Waitea and Oaia Road will be lifted at 6am on June 16.

Auckland Council's Deputy Group Recovery Manager Mace Ward said that community engagement on the opening plan ensures Aucklanders can visit Muriwai while maintaining the security of private properties damaged during the cyclone and road user safety.

"We are delighted to have reached this milestone and to have local and international visitors once again visiting this magnificent location. We thank Aucklanders for their patience while Muriwai has been closed to visitors,” said Ward.

Vehicle access to the beach will remain closed, but access by pedestrians, surfers, kite surfers and horse riders is welcomed.

Ward also said while that the lifting of the outer cordon may cause distress to Muriwai residents, the decision to keep it closed is "no longer justifiable".

Auckland Transport has undertaken geotechnical assessments to ensure road safety.

While they are confident that the road can cope with increased traffic volumes, they will close the road if high levels of rainfall are recorded to reassess. Waitea Road will be temporarily reduced to 30km/h and no stopping will be permitted.

Cordons will remain in place at Domain Crescent and Motutara Road to restrict access to areas of Muriwai that continue to pose a safety risk.

Ward stressed that it is important for visitors to Muriwai to be respectful of the community and obey the cordons.

“Muriwai residents have gone through a very tough time, and we urge visitors to be mindful of the situation.”

The majority of Muriwai tracks including the Maukatia Gannet Path and headlands will remain closed due to track damage and ongoing safety concerns.

They are expected to re-open as soon as Auckland Council completes a geotechnical assessment.

New ZealandAuckland

3 mins ago

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

12 mins ago

Hipkins to lead trade delegation to China at end of the month

Hipkins to lead trade delegation to China at end of the month

24 mins ago

Complaints filed against masseur over 'inappropriate' massages

Complaints filed against masseur over 'inappropriate' massages

57 mins ago

Full video: PM Chris Hipkins speaks after weekly Cabinet meeting

Full video: PM Chris Hipkins speaks after weekly Cabinet meeting

