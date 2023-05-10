New Zealand
'Constant anxiety': Muriwai residents at wit's end amid heavy rain

Residents in Auckland's Muriwai endured yesterday's heavy rain amid a "constant state of anxiety" after much of the community was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Yesterday's severe weather has been the third major extreme weather event faced by the city this year after its January floods and Gabrielle in February.

Many of Auckland's coastal communities were particularly badly hit, with many residents losing their properties or being forced to evacuate due to the risk of slips and flooding.

Public access to Piha - one of the city's best-known beaches - was only restored last week, while cordons have remained in place for months in Muriwai and Karekare, with access limited to residents and emergency services only.

Muriwai resident Caroline Bell told Breakfast that residents who were in the community had been on edge as watches and warnings were issued this week.

"We understood the consequences of what the warnings can result in," she said.

"As we sort of hunkered down in our homes, a number of residents packed evacuation bags, and there was just a real sense of anxiety in the community last night.

"And also, because [we are] three months into living in a constant state of anxiety. Not only because of the stability of the land around us but also the security of our future."

More than a hundred houses were red-stickered in Muriwai after the February cyclone.

She said the loss of homes to slips and other hazards meant many residents were already at their wit's end: "Honestly, I can't see how it could get worse. There's been so much damage and, thusly, inactivity that I don't really see how it can get worse.

"Short of us, really suffering further in our mental and physical health, which is still a risk. I think, in reality, the damage is so profound that there's very little else we can do."

The Muriwai resident said many homeowners still face an uncertain future as council assessors, insurers, and banks worked through claims and red-stickered properties.

“For most residents in Muriwai, we’re rapidly chipping through our accommodation cover from our insurance. As a community, we all know that we’ll run out of money and our ability to service our mortgages, and also pay rent by August,” she said.

"We’re in a really difficult position for people because you’re sort of facing foreclosure on your mortgage, bankruptcy or returning to your home, which is red stickered."

Bell said the council was supposed to inform them about the fate of their properties by the end of August, but that might not be enough time for some people.

She called on banks and insurers to give people additional support like extended accommodation cover or concessions to mortgage holders while August approached.

Muriwai has been hard hit by extreme weather over the past three months after the cyclone killed one firefighter and left some residents homeless.

