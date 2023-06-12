AFL team reportedly caught up in deadly NSW wedding bus crash

Australian media is reporting members of at least two different sports teams were reportedly caught up in last night's deadly NSW wedding bus crash which left 10 people dead and 25 others injured.

Groom Mitchell Gaffney is believed to be a member of the Singleton Roosters AFL (Aussie rules) team, with players from his team believed to have been caught up in the accident.

According to 9News, members of the Melbourne-based Warrandyte Cricket Club, where Gaffney used to play, were also on board the bus during the crash which took place on the way back from Gaffney and Maddy Edsell's wedding around 11.30pm on Sunday night.

Warrandyte Cricket Club president Royce Jaksic told 9News there were up to nine current players with their partners on the bus.

"I think one has got a broken jaw, a couple have got broken collar bones,'' Jaksic said.

"One lady has got maybe a back fracture but all of our people are accounted for.''

They Sydney Morning Herald reports Edsell is also an AFL player, playing for the Singleton Roosterettes team.

Driver to face charges

The new details come as the driver of the bus has been arrested.

"A 58-year old man, the driver of the coach, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, and he's now at Cessnock Police Station, and currently under arrest," Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said this morning.

Chapman added the man will be "facing charges" but said it was too soon to elaborate on what the charges will be.

"He's been the driver of a motor vehicle collision where there have been fatal injuries and there will be charges pending," she said.

The accident was described as a single-vehicle collision with the bus hitting a guard rail at an intersection in the Hunter Valley region.

Officials react

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal told 9News the incident was "absolutely horrific".

"My thoughts are obviously with the people involved in the accident, but their families and friends as well as the first responders on the scene, because it must have been truly horrible for them as well," he said.

He said the aftermath and loss of life will send "shockwaves" through the small community.

"We are a close-knit community, and there will be massive showings of support, I would imagine, throughout the day."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese spoke to media this morning in the wake of the crash.

He emphasised his thanks to first respondents, saying he "couldn't imagine" what they went through at the "horrific" scene.

"The mental scars of this will not go away," he said. "They are there forever and we need to make sure that when the spotlight leaves, the care doesn't for people who have witnessed this and for people who have experienced this tragedy first hand."