Johnny Depp has 'moved on' from Amber Heard dramas

7:49am
Johnny Depp in court.

Johnny Depp in court. (Source: Associated Press)

Johnny Depp is feeling "happy" as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

The movie star - who turned 60 on Friday - is thrilled to have finally "moved on" from his personal dramas, including his high-profile legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source told People Magazine: "In the last year, he's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't been able to do that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Heard trial.

"It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost."

Depp recently explained that he's consciously distanced himself from Hollywood over recent months, following his legal battles.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, he said: "Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

Meanwhile, Camille Vasquez - who represented the actor during his legal trial in 2022 - recently revealed that she remains in touch with Depp.

The lawyer also observed Depp has enjoyed significant success over the last 12 months, after he won his case with his ex-wife.

Vasquez - who rose to prominence during the defamation trial in Virginia - told People Magazine in May: "The last time I spoke to him on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often.

"There's a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he's had in the last year. He has a big birthday coming up, so I'm sure he'll be celebrating."

