Kiwi artists release new track 10 years in the making

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
12:16pm
When Jupiter Project teamed up with Chores, their project took a little longer than usual.

Kiwi music acts Jupiter Project and Chores have teamed up to release a new song together.

They're two of New Zealand's most popular dance artists - but despite all their talents, their collaboration took almost 10 years to complete.

The two groups could be competitors, but instead, they've embraced their similar interests and teamed up.

They're both male duos working across the same genre, each with their own set of well-known hits.

"They bring together these communities that are just incredible," Marty Richard of Jupiter Project told 1News.

But when it came to working together, this project took a little longer than usual.

"It's maybe a record for how long it's ever taken to finish something. But you know what? It shows dedication," Gavin Correia, the second half of Jupiter Project, said.

Chores released their latest album last year.

They first began working on How Does It Feel in 2014, but took off in separate directions on their own roads to success.

After Chores released their latest album last year, the two groups decided to finish what they'd started.

"There was something about in particular about this song and the other thing was wanting to do something with these guys," Thommy Simmons of Chores said.

The song is a high-energy tune which features catchy vocals from Correia.

He says the message is about trying to look deeper into perceptions of ourselves.

"Sometimes we find ourselves in a situation, things may seem a certain way on the surface level but when we look beyond it, we try to find more meaning and reflect," Correia explained.

They shared their tips and tricks each other while creating the dance anthem.

A reunification, of sorts, a long time in the making, but one that was worth the wait.

