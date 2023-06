One person has died in a crash in Northland south of Whangārei tonight.

Two other people were hospitalised after the collision, one with critical injuries and another with serious injuries.

The crash on State Highway 1 near Mata was reported to police about 7.10pm.

"State Highway 1 is expected to remain closed for several hours," police said in a statement about 8.30pm.

"Southbound traffic is being diverted at Springfield Road, and northbound traffic at Salmon Road."