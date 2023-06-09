New Zealand
Man camps on Mt Hutt ski lift to get season's first tracks

5 mins ago

A Canterbury man has been braving below-zero temperatures, spending the night on a Mount Hutt ski lift to get the first tracks of the season.

Harry arrived at the mountain in the afternoon two nights ago, wrapping himself in blankets while waiting for the ski lift to start moving.

He’s had very little sleep in the last 12 hours and is “freezing” on the chair but says it's all worth it.

“[It's] mostly for the glory,” he told Breakfast.

Watch the video above to see how Harry has been handling himself.

