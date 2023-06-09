Business
1News

HelloFresh under investigation after more than 100 complaints

12:57pm
The Commerce Commission is looking into the meal kit business after 108 complaints were made.

The Commerce Commission is looking into the meal kit business after 108 complaints were made. (Source: Supplied)

Meal kit service HelloFresh is being investigated by the Commerce Commission after it received more than 100 complaints about the company.

The commission's general manager in fair trading, Kirsten Mannix, said the complaints are about subscriptions, promotions, customer service, pricing, quality and refunds.

She said 82 of the inquiries specifically relate to subscriptions.

"We are currently investigating whether HelloFresh has potentially breached the Fair Trading Act.

"The Fair Trading prohibits false and misleading representations and a range of other unfair business practices.

"The maximum penalty for breaches of the Fair Trading Act is $200,000 for an individual and $600,000 for a business."

Mannix said their investigations can lead to several outcomes, like issuing information or compliance advice, formal warnings or court action.

HelloFresh have been contacted for comment.

New ZealandFood and DrinkBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Airfares likely to go up as Akl Airport gets facelift - Air NZ chief

Airfares likely to go up as Akl Airport gets facelift - Air NZ chief

As the redevelopments take place, starting with the airport’s domestic terminal, charges are set to increase for airlines over the next five years.

9:31am

6:34

Unable to find Kiwis, employers are hiring from overseas

Unable to find Kiwis, employers are hiring from overseas

Experts believe an increase in jobs filled in the March quarter is being driven by migrant workers.

6:42pm

2:14

Uber granted leave to appeal landmark Employment Court decision

Uber granted leave to appeal landmark Employment Court decision

4:18pm

AA Insurance accused of overcharging customers $11m

AA Insurance accused of overcharging customers $11m

Thu, Jun 8

Urban farm in Auckland's heart connecting locals with their food

Urban farm in Auckland's heart connecting locals with their food

Thu, Jun 8

4:01

Arnott's back in NZ baking the biscuits Kiwis know and love

Arnott's back in NZ baking the biscuits Kiwis know and love

Wed, Jun 7

3:42

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales hit record 1 million mark

FIFA Women's World Cup ticket sales hit record 1 million mark

42 mins ago

Chch man arrested after crashing into vehicle while fleeing police

Chch man arrested after crashing into vehicle while fleeing police

1:50pm

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

US man pleads guilty to murder, rape of fellow nursing home resident

1:36pm

Police concerned for welfare of missing Taupō man

Police concerned for welfare of missing Taupō man

1:21pm

Trump's lawyers seek new trial of E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

Trump's lawyers seek new trial of E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6