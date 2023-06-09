HelloFresh under investigation after more than 100 complaints

Meal kit service HelloFresh is being investigated by the Commerce Commission after it received more than 100 complaints about the company.

The commission's general manager in fair trading, Kirsten Mannix, said the complaints are about subscriptions, promotions, customer service, pricing, quality and refunds.

She said 82 of the inquiries specifically relate to subscriptions.

"We are currently investigating whether HelloFresh has potentially breached the Fair Trading Act.

"The Fair Trading prohibits false and misleading representations and a range of other unfair business practices.

"The maximum penalty for breaches of the Fair Trading Act is $200,000 for an individual and $600,000 for a business."

Mannix said their investigations can lead to several outcomes, like issuing information or compliance advice, formal warnings or court action.

HelloFresh have been contacted for comment.