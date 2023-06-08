Vital Gisborne transport link nears completion, PM checks in

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today visited near the Hikuwai Bailey bridge, as the vital Gisborne transport link edges closer to completion.

The new bridge — a WWII kit-set design that Waka Kotahi calls "ideal" for emergencies — is being assembled after the original bridge, on SH35 north of Gisborne, was destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Motorists have been left using a bypass while crews constructed the temporary replacement.

At 82 metres long, the Hikuwai Bailey bridge is scheduled to open in the middle of next week.

Hipkins visited the area and thanked road workers for their efforts today.

It's his second East Coast visit since the cyclone, but some locals feel it's not enough.

Tolaga Bay resident Tressamina Tautau said she feels forgotten.

"We've been forgotten, I don't know, is it because we're on the coast?" she asked.

"For me, it's just terrible, I hope our bridge hurries up and gets up because the temporary road is treacherous, it's a good road but when it gets wet it can get slippery and dangerous for vehicles. We deserve better on the coast.

"Tomorrow I have an appointment at Te Puia Springs hospital with other elders and with our bypass road there, I don't know if I can go.

"Many whānau members are too scared to drive it."

"No one's been forgotten," Hipkins said. "This is a big undertaking that we've got ahead of us as a country.

"We're gonna work through it, we're gonna see it through."

Anaura Bay motor camp manager Donna Williamson said the re-connection is vital.

"For businesses it's really important because we have been so quiet," she said.

"It's usually quiet at this time of year but people think the roads are shut."

It comes as Gisborne District Council has already spent $30 million on the recovery and rebuild effort after the cyclone.

Councillor David Wilson said progress has been made, pointing out that entire communities had been cut off by Gabrielle.

"The work has been done and it's been really impressive, but there's still a lot more to do," he said.

Downer project manager Murray Ford said the new Bailey bridge will have limitations.

"The bridge can handle around 50 tonnes, it's pretty restrictive for some forms of transport, I understand logging trucks may be just over that limit so they will have to continue using the bypass.

"Likewise other trucks that are over 50 tonnes will continue using the bypass," Ford said.