Comedian Madeleine Sami, Ladyhawke split after 12 years

4:27pm
Madeleine Sami, musician Phillipa Margaret "Pip" Brown and their daughter at a balloon festival in Carterton.

Madeleine Sami, musician Phillipa Margaret "Pip" Brown and their daughter at a balloon festival in Carterton.

Actress and comedian Madeleine Sami and her wife, musician Phillipa Margaret "Pip" Brown — better known as Ladyhawke — have split after 12 years together.

The pair, who wed in 2015, share a five-year-old daughter together.

Sami, 43, announced the news on social media this afternoon, alongside a family photo at a balloon festival in Carterton.

"After 12 awesome years together Pip and I decided to go the way of Chris and Gwyneth and consciously uncoupleth," she wrote.

"We have a beautiful kid and are committed to making a beautiful life for her together, but apart.

"I know a lot of you will be feeling sad to see your 5th favourite NZ celesbian couple parting ways but be assured that we remain and will forever be great friends (lesbian law dictates this with an ex) and wish nothing but love and happiness for each other moving forward."

It comes after the My Delirium hitmaker issued a statement last night announcing her decision to postpone her UK tour "for personal and mental health reasons".

The tour was due to go ahead in June and July this year, but will now be rescheduled for next February.

"The last few years with the pandemic have been so hard, for everyone globally and also for me personally. During these last two years Mads and I decided to separate, and are currently in the middle of that process," she said in a video message.

The 43-year-old said going on tour and performing "at this stressful time in my personal life would be detrimental to my family and mental health", adding, "It doesn't feel right to leave my daughter for tour at this crucial time".

She said the decision was "not done lightly", noting the "repercussions for my agent, promoters, venues, crew and my band will be".

"But most of all I am so very sorry to my fans. You guys have always been there for me.

"I have amazing support around me, my family and friends, and Mads who I am still very close to.

"I'm so gutted about this, and hope that you can all respect me, Mads and our family's space while we navigate this tricky path. You can be assured that I'll be back out on the road as soon as I'm ready."

