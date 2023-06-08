World
Australia moves to ban Nazi symbols

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
12:56pm
A file image of a judge in a courtroom. (Source: 1News)

Australia’s set to ban Nazi symbols, in a sweeping ban introduced to Federal Parliament.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said this morning that the country had seen a rise of “far right violent activity”.

“We think it's time for there to be a federal law, which I'll be bringing to the Parliament next week that will ban the public display of Nazi symbols and trade in items which bear these symbols and it'll mesh with state and territory laws,” he said.

Victoria introduced its own ban of the Nazi symbol in June 2022, with those who intentionally displaying the swastika in public facing a fine of almost $22,000 AUD, 12 months in prison or both.

Melbourne has been the scene for several recent neo-Nazi displays, more recently in March this year, when a group attended an event held by Kellie-Jay Keen, who was speaking about her views on transgender people.

The demonstrators from the Nationalist Socialist Network threw the Nazi salute, and clashed with pro-transgender rights activists on the steps outside Victoria’s parliament.

However, today the Australian Attorney-General said the nationwide ban will go further.

“Our law will not just ban the public display of the Nazi Hakenkreuz and the Schutzstaffel, that's the SS symbol, it will also ban trade in items that bear the symbols.”

“There's no place in Australia for spreading of hatred and violence and anti-Semitism and this law is going to send the clearest possible message,” he said.

Those in breach of the new law can be charged and if convicted, sentenced to up to 12 months in jail.

