New Zealand
Homicide investigation after body found at bottom of Whakatāne bank

2:28pm
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man's body was found at the bottom of a Whakatāne bank yesterday.

Police were called to Matahi Valley Rd where the body was discovered.

The road runs parallel with the Tauranga River.

Police erected cordons as investigations take place.

"Anyone with information which could assist police is asked to get in touch via our 105 phone service and reference event number P054846261," police said in a statement this afternoon.

Information can be also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

