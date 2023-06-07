NZ softball great Thomas Makea named new coach of Black Sox

New Zealand softball great and international Hall of Famer Thomas Makea has vowed to get the Black Sox to "roll up their sleeves" after being appointed the new head coach of the struggling side.

Softball New Zealand announced Makea's appointment this afternoon following a "rigorous and transparent interview process", becoming the Black Sox's eighth coach but first Māori head coach.

"We are blessed with some great coaches in New Zealand, so this was a very difficult decision for the panel," Softball New Zealand Board Chair Hoani Lambert said.

"We are excited with today’s announcement and look forward to supporting Thomas throughout his tenure as coach."

Makea, who affiliates to Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Marama and Ngāti Makea Ki Rarotonga, is considered one of the Black Sox's greatest ever for his accolades as an outfielder and top batter with gold medals at the 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2013 world championships amid 143 international appearances in a playing career that almost spanned two decades.

Thomas Makea in action for the Black Sox at the 2004 Men's Softball World Championships in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

Since retiring, Makea has also been a successful coach with national titles for his club Poneke Kilbirnie as well as with Wellington at the National Fastpitch Championship.

His international status as a coach also has some body to it, with Makea coaching the Junior Black Sox to their first medal finish in 17 years with a silver in Canada in 2014. Under his guidance, the junior side also finished third in the next three tournaments.

It's also the latest softball honour for the Makea family with his sons Reilly Makea and Dante Makea-Matakatea part of the 2022 World Cup squad, his brothers Fabian and Campbell Makea former Black Sox and his nieces Mereana and Marama Makea both involved in the White Sox - the New Zealand women's team.

"Being appointed Black Sox head coach is a massive honour for me and my whanau," Makea said.

"It reflects my hard work, dedication and love for our sport. I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead our programme forward. I have learnt and been mentored by some of our most successful Black Sox coaches so will take that into this role."

Makea takes over the role from fellow great and former teammate Mark Sorenson whose position was effectively untenable after the Black Sox finished eighth at last year's World Cup in Auckland.

Black Sox coach Mark Sorenson. (Source: Photosport)

It was a sour finish to what started out as a promising tenure for Sorenson who led the Black Sox to their seventh world title in 2017 before the side, heavily impacted by the restricted travel of the Covid-19 pandemic, began their slippery slope down the world rankings with a fourth-place finish at the 2019 World Cup.

Makea said the international game has improved significantly in recent years and it was time for the Black Sox to do the same.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves, embrace the challenges ahead and show our softball whanau that the Black Sox are committed to becoming the best that we can be,” Makea said.

"This will take a collective effort from everyone involved.

“The opportunity to rebuild our foundation and strengthen our future generations to dream big and achieve greatness is a driving force for me."

His first opportunity to show that work will be at next year's World Cup 2024 group stage qualifier in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada.